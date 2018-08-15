Over twenty riders head to Zambia for African MX Championship

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Team Uganda set off Wednesday for the 2018 Motocross of African Nations which takes place this weekend in Kitwe, Zambia.

Twenty three riders under the captaince of Maxime Van Pee will represent Uganda in different categories.

Van Pee is confident his team will produce impressive results.

“This year’s event will take place in Kitwe where some of us have raced before. We know the track has changed a bit, but that shouldn’t worry us much. We stand an advantage.

“We have quite a big number of riders. We are strong in every class but the strongest team will be in the MX85 class were we have Fortuna, Stav, Wazir and others.”

“I am sure we can score lots of podium and overall points to give the country a podium,” said Van Pee.

Van Pee has just recovered from a knee injury which he suffered during the same event last year in Botswana.

He however pronounced himself fit for the big competition.

“I am quite excited and a bit nervous because it was exactly at this time of the year when I injured my knee.

“But am excited I will try to push and get a podium for the country.

“It should be a great race because the South has tight competition,” he added.

MX team to Zambia

MX50

Gift Ssebuguzi

Miguel Katende

Liam Ntale

MX65

Alon Orland

Milton Akaki

Milton Akena

Jeremiah Mawanda

Marcus Bukenya

Kreidah Nsubuga

MX85

Stav Orland

Waleed Omar

Malcom Lubega

Wazir Omar

Sam Foreman

Kylan Wekesa

MX125

Aviv Orland

Ali Omar Yasser

MX2

Fatuh Kiggundu

MX1

Maxime Van Pee

MX Vets