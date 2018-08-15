Poloto, URA’s Odong to lead Bukedi against Buganda | FUFA Drum

FUFA Drum Tournament:

Return Leg (Semi-finals) : Bukedi Vs Buganda

: Bukedi Vs Buganda Sunday, 19th August 2018

At King George Stadium, Tororo (4 PM)

*Buganda leads 1-0 on aggregate

Uganda U-20 captain and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) midfielder Julius Poloto has been included on the summoned team squad for Bukedi Province prior to the semi-final return leg of the FUFA Drum.

Poloto, a key player for team Bukedi in the earlier group stage games and during the knock out matches played so far is once again on the team named by the head coach Charles “Kalailai” Namakola.

He will be joined by Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) newly recruited forwards Mathew “Tayo” Odong and Ronald Musana, Vipers’ David Owori, Isaac Owori (Proline) and Nyamityobora new signing Ibrahim Pengere.

Goal

Skipper Joseph Owino leads the cast of Myda Football Club players on the team. Others include Benson Tohomera, Isaac Osikol, Aaron Okoth and Godfrey Yonningom.

Busia has sent in four players; goalkeeper Patrick Wafula, Benard Monika and Issa Higenyi (Busia Fisheries) as well as Iddi Kasango (Busia United).

The others are experienced right back Stephen Othieno, captain at Mbarara City, Nkumba University student Fredison Gwoto, as well as Lira United’s Vicent Egessa and Moses Guloba who plays at Islamia Football Club.

Most of the summoned players are already in camp ahead of the match that will take place on Sunday at the King George Stadium in Tororo Municipality.

Buganda, who also summoned their 19 man squad carries a slim 1-0 lead heading to the return leg.

In the other semi-final, Busoga entertains West Nile at the Kyabazinga Stadium on Sunday.

The first leg in Arua failed to produce any goal dividends.

The FUFA Drum tournament is being played along the theme “Celebrating our ancestry”.

Summoned team:

Goalkeeper: Patrick Wafula (Busia Fisheries)

Out-field players: Joseph Owino (Captain, MYDA FC), Julius Poloto (KCCA FC), Stephen Othieno (Mbarara City), Benson Tohomera (MYDA FC), Fredison Gwoto (Sports Club Villa), David Owori (Vipers Sports Club), Isaac Owori (Proline), Ibrahim Pengere (Nyamityobora), Mathew Odong (URA), Ronald Musana (URA), Isaac Osikol (MYDA FC), Vicent Egessa (Lira United), Aaron Okoth (MYDA FC), Benard Monika (Busia Fisheries), Moses Guloba (Islamia Football Club), Godfrey Yonningom (MYDA FC), Issa Higenya (Busia Fisheries), Iddi Kasango (Busia United)