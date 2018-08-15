Uganda Cranes star William Luwagga joins BATE Borisov

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Cranes attacking midfielder William Luwagga Kizito has joined Belarus Premier League champions FC BATE Borisov.

Luwagga joins the side on a season long loan from Romanian outfit Politehnica Lasi.

The former Vipers Sports Club player joined Politehnica Lasi last season from Portuguese side Rio Ave will don shirt 21 at BATE. He had his first training with the side this morning.

At Politehnica Lasi, who finished sixth last term, Luwagga played 28 league games, finding the net three times and helping the team finish sixth in the league.

Luwagga has also previously played for Sporting Covilha, Leixoes and Fereinse all in Portugal.

He has been a mainstay in the Cranes set up and is part of the team summoned by head coach Sebastien Desabre ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Tanzania in September at Namboole.

BATE Borisov will battle PSV in the UEFA Champions League playoffs starting next week for a chance to play in the group stage of the European premier club competition.