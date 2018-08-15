Vintage show, drifting and karting to spice up Kabalega Rally

© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE

The 2018 National Rally Championship is set to run again early next month when the sixth round rolls on from September 7-9th in Hoima.

The official launch of the third edition of Kabalega Rally was held on Wednesday at UOC offices, Lugogo with amazing additions to the event line-up.

This year’s edition will save a cocktail of different Motorsport disciplines as curtain raiser to the top flight NRC contest.

Vintage show, karting and drifting competitions will feature on the eve of the NRC event.

“We have included drifting and vintage in our activities this year so as to promote that aspect of Motorsport,” said Justin Mungoma, the event Clerk of Course.

Kabalega Rally will consist of six stages including a Super Special covering a total competitive distance of 186 kilometres running on Saturday and Sunday.

“The stages this time will be exciting for drivers to compete through. The routes provides everything from smooth to a bit of rough.

“Our call is that we maintain the highest standards of safety throughout the rally,” added Mungoma.

Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya currently leads the NRC leaderboard with 305 points; 15 points more than second placed Ronald Sebuguzi and Leon Ssenyange.