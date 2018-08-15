Vipers sign Kenyan center forward Wafula

Vipers Website

Reigning Uganda Premier League champions Vipers Sports Club continues to dominate the domestic transfer market waves.

The latest transfer update from the Kitende based side is the signing of Kenyan born striker Noah Wafula, 28, from Kakamega Homeboyz Football Club.

Wafula put pen to paper on a three year deal whose financial nitty gritty remained muted due to confidentiality clauses embedded in the employment contract.

The development comes a day after formally acquiring former Sports Club Villa defender Henry Katongole.

According to the Vipers official web portal, Wafula started his footballing career at Finlays horticulture of Naivasha in 2011.

In 2013, he switched allegiance to AFC Leopards for three seasons before joining the Brewers’ side, Tusker until January 2018 when he crossed to Kakamega Homeboyz.

“His arrival will increase some much needed attacking options to Javier Martinez’s squad and is expected to add value in the striking department.” the website adds.

Already capped 12 times by Kenya Harambee Stars, Wafula boosts of the CECAFA Senior challenge cup honours (2013), with a Kenya domestic double (won during the Tusker 2016 glorious year)

Wafula has since joined the other Vipers’ players on a training camp in Eastern Uganda town of Mbale.

The other forwards currently at the club include Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma, Joseph Jjanjali, Dickens Okwir, Tito Okello and former Zesco United striker Davis Kasirye who is apparently training with the club.

Vipers has already shipped in new faces as former Masavu’s captain and Prodigal son Abraham Ndugwa, right back Fred Okot (formerly at Uganda Revenue Authority), defenders Katongole, Ibrahim Kiyemba and Livingstone Mulondo, former Police player maker Rahmat Ssenfuka as well as former UPDF stylish goalkeeper Bashir Ssekagya.

It is highly believed that the Mbale camp will help the new Mexician tactician further assess the fitness levels, quality as a means to identify the right players set for the new 2018/19 season.