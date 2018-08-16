Africa Gold Cup: Okia to start for Rugby Cranes against Zimbabwe

Africa Gold Cup

Saturday, August 18

Uganda vs. Zimbabwe – 4:00 pm, Kyadondo

APO Group

Uganda Rugby Cranes head coach John Duncan has made a couple of changes to the team’s starting line-up in the last game of the 2018 Africa Gold Cup.

Solomon Okia will start his first game of the campaign on the left wing in the place of James Odong when Uganda plays host to Zimbabwe on Saturday afternoon at Kyadondo Rugby Ground.

Robert Masendi returns at fly-half with Ivan Magomu to wait from the bench.

The rest of the team that started against Morocco, a game Uganda won 47-29, is maintained.

Meanwhile, Kobs’ Adrian Kasito as well as Arthur Mukama will also wait from the bench.

Rugby Cranes XV: 1. Martial Tchumkam 2. Paul Ssekate 3. Asuman Mugerwa 4. Charles Uhuru 5. Robert Aziku 6. Byron Oketayot 7. Brian Asaba 8. Emong Eliphaz 9. Aaron Ofoirwoth 10. Robert Masendi 11. Solomon Okia 12. Pius Ogena 13. Michael Okorach 14. Justin Kimono 15. Phillip Wokorach

Replacements: 16. Joseph Tamale 17. Collins Kimbowa 18. Ssantos Ssenteza 19. Simon Olet 20. Arthur Mukama 21. Ivan Magomu 22. Eric Mula 23. Adrian Kasito