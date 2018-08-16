© Kawowo Sports / AISHA NAKATO

Kaizer Chiefs football Manager Bobby Motaung has ended waves of speculation by confirming the team has opened talks with Gor Mahia over a possible move for Godfrey Walusimbi.

The Uganda Cranes left back has been a subject of transfer speculation in recent weeks with Kenya Premier League giants Gor Mahia accusing Chiefs of player tapping.

But Motaung finally confirmed talks are ongoing and hopes they are finalised soon.

“The two clubs are in discussions,” says Motaung as quoted on the club website, “and we hope to finalise the matter in the next few days.”

In case the deal goes through, Walusimbi in his late 20s will join compatriots Denis Onyango (Sundowns) and Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City) in the PSL.

Previously, David Obua, Sula Matovu and Ivan Bukenya have featured for the Amakhosi.