FIA raises flag on Uganda rally safety

The Federation of Motorsports Clubs of Uganda (FMU) will face questions over safety issues in Ugandan rally.

This follows an incident in which a rally car veered off the track into spectators during the FMU Championship Sprint at Festino Cite last Sunday.

Although no major injuries were registered, it exposed the safety loopholes of the event

The FIA is now tasking the local federation to enforce more “aggressive measures” towards safety.

The big crowds in Uganda have proven to be the biggest challenge for Safety measures.

However, FMU has implemented several measures to control the crowds during sprints which include creating barriers and barricades to keep fans away from the racing lines.

Despite Uganda receiving a grant towards initiating safety programs, FIA is now more keen on seeing progress in safety initiatives so as to avert any further occurrences.

This year, similar incidents happened during the Masaka and Fort Portal rallies.

Motorsport federation head Dusman Okee is expected to highlight more on the state of Motorsport safety in Uganda during the Confederation of African Countries in Motorsports (CACMS) meeting scheduled for 24th August in Kigali, Rwanda.