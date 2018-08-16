Kabale to host beginners, level one football coaching courses

FUFA Level 1 Coaching Course:

1st – 8th September 2018

FUFA Beginners’ coaching course:

9th – 14th September 2018

FUFA Media

Capacity building through empowerment of human resource remains a key priority in the epoch of the current Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) administration.

From 28 CAF certified coaches in 2012, there are over 400 CAF licenced tacticians in Uganda.

Upon this back ground, more football courses have been endorsed by FUFA to recruit as many personnel as possible.

This coming month, a pool of over 50 coaches are expected to under take the beginners and level one courses as hosted by the Western Region Football Association (WRFA) in Kabale Municipality.

To start with, the FUFA level One course will take place from 1st to 8th September 2018.

Immediately after the completion of this course, FUFA Beginners’ coaching course will run from 9th to 14th September.

This will be the second time the coaching courses are taking place in Kabale.

The first of its kind was held in 2017 when over 30 coaches took part in the FUFA Beginners Coaching course, with all the participants excelling with flying colours.

Target Group:

According to the FUFA Human Resource Capacity Building Manager, Jackson Nyiima, personalities as games masters and all those interested parties in coaching educational institutions are encouraged to attend.

Nyiima, as quoted by the official FUFA Website notes;

We are targeting Games Masters, School sports teachers, those interested in football coaching at Primary Schools, Secondary Schools, Colleges, Institutions of Higher learning and Universities in Western Uganda to enroll for the FUFA Beginners course

Western Region Football Association chairperson Seka Mutaka, also one of the delegates representing the region at the FUFA August house adds that such courses are intended to raise the numbers of coaches in the region.

We want the figure of coaches to increase in Western Uganda. We want pupils in primary, secondary and Universities plus players at various clubs to go through the hands of qualified coaches to improve the game in Western Uganda

Meanwhile, US based organisation Soccer2Unite whose theme is to elevate, equip and empower has extended financial support (Shs 2.5M) to organizers of these two courses.

Andrew Amanya, the Soccer2Unite head of operations in Uganda is pleased to partner with FUFA and Western region Football Association;

It is always a pleasure for Soccer2Unite to partner with FUFA in developing football in Uganda. To have football developed at the grass root level, coaches need to be equipped with skills and basics of the game. It is our intention as Soccer2unite to support in football development as we work within FUFA`s vision of becoming the number one football Nation in Africa on and off the pitch through the 5 year strategic plan

Cost of courses:

Each of the participants will pay Shs 160,000 for the FUFA Level One course.

Those interested in the FUFA Beginners’ Course shall pay Shs. 120,000.

CAF and FUFA trained Instructors led by Jackson Nyiima will handle the participants for the two courses.