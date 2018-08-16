Kickboxer Tugume vows to continue winning after IKF world classic heroics

David G.

After triumphing at the IKF World Classic championships in the United States of America (USA), Ugandan kickboxer Titus “Hard Rock” Tugume has vowed to continue working hard to maintain the status quo.

Tugume won all his three fights against Florida’s Gerald Kachor as well as Lawrence George and Robert Petadefarvi from Georgia.

The UPDF kickboxer was taking part in the full contact IKF World classic meet.

He was treated to a heroes welcome on Tuesday at Entebbe International Airport.

This is a championship organised by the international kick boxing Federation.

Upon return, Tugume addressed the media at Entebbe about his journey.

It was not an easy journey for me to come back home as the undisputed champion since I was injured but stood firm to clinch the belt. I defeated two opponents one from Georgia and the other from Florida but I could not have achieved if my sponsors had not facilitated well. I thank my sponsors in a special way.

Tugume was facilitated by the Bryan White Foundation and Munyonyo based Auto Spa Restaurant.

He promised to train further harder and maintain the winning form.

Tugume’s latest feat follows his success at the 2018 Golden State Warriors West Coast Martial Arts championship, held in Los Angeles in California, United States of America.