Lawyer Kiwanuka takes over Express FC leadership

Celebrated lawyer Kiryowa “KK” Kiwanuka, 45, is the new chairperson of Express Football Club.

Kiwanuka is a grandson of the club’s founder member Jolly Joe Kiwanuka and a son of former chairman Jimmy Mugambe Kiwanuka.

He takes over the mantle of the club from businessman Hassan Bulwadda.

Bulwadda had assumed the seat last season from Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, who is also Youth and Children Affairs State Minister.

Kiwanuka, also a golfer and former president of the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) tweeted on Wednesday;

I have taken over the leadership of Express (red eagles) as its chairman. I would like to thank all those that have worked hard for Express over the years and call for the support of the Express fans and the entire footballing fraternity. Let the Red Eagles fly. Sky is the limit.

Kiwanuka is a partner at K&K Advocates formerly Kiwanuka & Karugire Advocates – Multilaw and a board Member for the Petroleum Authority of Uganda.

In 2016, he was part of President Yoweri Museveni’s defence team against the team challenging the re-election of the president.

“I am coming home. I was born in Express. I have always known Express as a family. I intend build this bond again.” he was quoted by the state owned New Vision.

He previously served as Uganda Golf Union President for the tenure 2014/15 and credited for having lured as many sponsors to the Union.