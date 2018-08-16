East or West, Home is the Best. The saying fits Martin Mpuuga’s current situation after the defender made a return to Maroons FC.

The big centre back rejoins the club from Police FC where he has spent one and half years after joining from KCCA on loan in January 2017.

Mpuuga who is currently training with the Prisons side under the watchful eye of new coach George ‘Best’ Nsimbe made a handful of appearances for the Cops in the second round of the season despite a good first round.

Already, the 2005 league champions had dropped him as Captain replacing him with fellow centre back, Sadat Kyambadde.

Maroons have been busy in the market and have already signed former SC Villa forward Yubu Bogere among others.

Besides KCCA and Police, Mpuuga has also previously featured for SC Victoria University where he won the Uganda Cup and the Nile Basin Cecafa tournament.