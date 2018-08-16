Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

KCCA coach Mike Mutebi is confident Patrick Kaddu will take over the goal scoring mantle after the departure of Muhammad Shaban and Derrick Nsibambi.

Kaddu who was third in the pecking order during the duo’s absence has now taken over the first position and will compete with Allan Kyambadde.

“Like we said we have given him responsibility,” said Mike Mutebi. “In the pecking order he was third but now he is first and he has taken up the responsibility very well,” adds Mutebi.

The former Maroons and SC Villa tactician went further to praise the ex-Kira Young and Maroons forward as technically better than Shaban who completed a move to Raja Casablanca on Wednesday.

It is pleasing. There is no difference with Shaban; he could even be better technically in using the ball. We believe he is a goal scorer.

The gaffer is already relishing the combination play between Kaddu and Allan Okello.

His combination with Okello will help a lot. He may do the donkey work and Okello used the speed passing.

Kaddu will lead the line against Botswana’s Township Rollers on Saturday in the Caf Champions League.