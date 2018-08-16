Netball

She Cranes beat Botswana for 4th win at Africa Netball Championship

ago
by Franklin Kaweru
TwitterFacebookGoogle PlusInstagram
  • Africa Netball Championship
  • Uganda 65-35 Botswana
Noah Silomba

Uganda She Cranes have won their fourth game at the 2018 Africa Netball Championship.

She Cranes defeated Botswana 65-35 at the Olympic Youth Development Centre in Lusaka, Zambia on Thursday evening to edge closer to retaining the African title.

Vincent Kiwanuka’s charges started strong winning the opening quarter 17-8.

The She Cranes went on to dominate the second quarter as the suffocated their opponents defensively taking it 20-6 enroute to the huge victory.

In the second half, Peace Proscovia, Stella Nanfuka, Ruth Meeme, Lillian Ajio, Rachel Nanyonga were given a breather with Mary Nubba, Muhayimina Namuwaya, Betty Kiiza, Joan Nampugu and Stella Oyella taking their places.

Remaining Fixtures

  • 17th Aug: Zambia vs. Uganda
  • 18th Aug: Uganda vs. Zimbabwe

You May Also Like

She Cranes see off Kenya, lie in wait for Botswana

She Cranes edge Malawi for second win at Netball World Cup qualifiers

She Cranes start Netball World Cup qualifying campaign with win over Namibia

Leave a Reply