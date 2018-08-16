She Cranes beat Botswana for 4th win at Africa Netball Championship

Africa Netball Championship

Uganda 65-35 Botswana

Noah Silomba

Uganda She Cranes have won their fourth game at the 2018 Africa Netball Championship.

She Cranes defeated Botswana 65-35 at the Olympic Youth Development Centre in Lusaka, Zambia on Thursday evening to edge closer to retaining the African title.

Vincent Kiwanuka’s charges started strong winning the opening quarter 17-8.

The She Cranes went on to dominate the second quarter as the suffocated their opponents defensively taking it 20-6 enroute to the huge victory.

In the second half, Peace Proscovia, Stella Nanfuka, Ruth Meeme, Lillian Ajio, Rachel Nanyonga were given a breather with Mary Nubba, Muhayimina Namuwaya, Betty Kiiza, Joan Nampugu and Stella Oyella taking their places.

Remaining Fixtures