She Cranes beat Botswana for 4th win at Africa Netball Championship

- Africa Netball Championship
- Uganda 65-35 Botswana
Uganda She Cranes have won their fourth game at the 2018 Africa Netball Championship.
She Cranes defeated Botswana 65-35 at the Olympic Youth Development Centre in Lusaka, Zambia on Thursday evening to edge closer to retaining the African title.
Vincent Kiwanuka’s charges started strong winning the opening quarter 17-8.
The She Cranes went on to dominate the second quarter as the suffocated their opponents defensively taking it 20-6 enroute to the huge victory.
In the second half, Peace Proscovia, Stella Nanfuka, Ruth Meeme, Lillian Ajio, Rachel Nanyonga were given a breather with Mary Nubba, Muhayimina Namuwaya, Betty Kiiza, Joan Nampugu and Stella Oyella taking their places.
Remaining Fixtures
- 17th Aug: Zambia vs. Uganda
- 18th Aug: Uganda vs. Zimbabwe