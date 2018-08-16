Africa Netball Championship

Uganda 61-42 Kenya

Courtesy

Uganda national netball team – She Cranes – has beaten Kenya in the first of their two games today at the Africa Netball Championship.

The She Cranes got off to a strong start running to a 21-8 first quarter but took the foot off the pedal in the second quarter scoring just 11 goals to lead 32-21 at halftime.

After the long break, head coach Vincent Kiwanuka made several substitutions with the afternoon game against Botswana in mind.

Peace Proscovia, Halima Nakachwa, Racheal Nanyonga, Sylivia Nanyonga and Lilian Ajio paved way for Mary Nubba, Betty Kizza, Stella Oyella, Joan Nampungu and Muhayimina Namuwaya respectively.

Kenya tried to rally back in the third quarter and cut the goal deficit to single digit (35-43) but they were overwhelmed in the final period.

Uganda thus registered their third straight victory at the tournament that also double as the 2019 Netball World Cup qualifiers.