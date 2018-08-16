Stage is set for the third Sseninde women development cup

3rd Sseninde women development cup:

Friday, 17 th August 2018

At Star Times Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala

*Kick-off: 9 AM – Till late (Fee: 5000/=)

Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The third edition of the Sseninde women development cup will kick off on Friday, 17th August 2018 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

Like the norm has always been since 2016, there are eight teams that will take part in the day long championship.

The teams are; Mukono Community, Divine Ministries, Gayaza Masaka, Kisiiki College – Namutumba, Ssenyomo – Kyetume, Talent Plat form, Western Pythons and Entebbe based Kisubi Mapeera.

Addressing the media during the pre-tournament press conference held in Zambezi Hall, at Hotel Africana in Kampala on Friday, the tournament chief brain Jean Sseninde, a female footballer who has been playing at UK female club Crystal Palace, she stressed the purpose of this tourney.

Three years ago, we initiated this tournament with the main goal of empowering more girls and encourage them to take on football.

Many girls in communities had no chance to play and the Sseninde women development cup provided the platform. This has been a life changing tournament for many young players like Juliet Nalukenge who is now part of the Uganda Crested Cranes team.

In a special way, she also lauded the participating teams, local organizing committee members, sponsors and media fraternity.

She also briefly hinted on the future prospects;

We have eight teams like before and no team is paying anything. We have ambitions of expanding the number of teams in future. We had no sponsor from the inaugural edition. We now have 10 sponsors and still growing strong.

Former Uganda Crested Cranes head coach Majidah Nantandah, a key pillar in the organization of the tournament hailed the spirit of organizing this event;

Sseninde women development cup was initiated in 2016 immediately after CECAFA Women championship hosted by Uganda. We wanted to provide a unique plat form for the young unexposed girls to play football.

High profile guest-list:

The chief guest at this championship has been confirmed as Lydia Nsekera, a Burundian who seats at the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) council.

The other guests shall include; Solomon Dalung (Nigerian sports minister) as well as Pinnick Amaju (CAF first vice president and Nigerian Football Association President).

Sponsors:

There are several sponsors and partners on board led by the Sseninde Foundation who are the main sponsors.

Others are UK based SocaLoca (a mobile App used as a Grass roots development tool) who are the shirt sponsors for all the teams, Post Bank, Hardware world, Paka sports, Fare network, La cedri (Bureua De change), Posh Junction, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club.

KCCA FC has provided the playing field free of charge.

There will be prizes that include trophies, medals and jerseys for the best performers.