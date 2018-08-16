FUFA Media

Ahead of the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifier against Tanzania, Uganda and the opponents remain static in the latest Fifa rankings.

As per release on August 16, Uganda stays 82nd in the world and 17th in Africa, Tanzania are 140th in the world and 39th on the continent.

Neighbours Kenya also stay put at 112nd in the world and 27th in Africa.

Elsewhere, Uganda’s 2019 Afcon opponents Cape Verde rose a place to 64th (9th in Africa) while Lesotho are 146th after improving by a slot.

Africa

Tunisia remains top of the rankings in Africa in 24th but have dropped by three places.

Senegal moved up to second after improving by three places and are tied with Tunisia at the top of Africa’s rankings.

Rest of the World

France the World Champions are World’s Number One after improving by six slots, Belgium move to second while Brazil are now third.

Croatia were among the biggest movers after improving by 16 places and are now 4th, England are now 6th while Uruguay are 5th after rising by nine slots.