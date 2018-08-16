Uganda U19 wrap up 4-1 series win over Nigeria U19

Uganda U19 defeated Nigeria U19 by 6 wickets in the final ODI game played on Wednesday at Lugogo Oval to close out a 4-1 series win over the West Africans.

The visitors have spent 10 days in Uganda preparing for the Division 2 U19 World Cup Qualifiers and have played five ODI games against their peers.

The hosts managed to win the first 3 games in convincing manner but the visitors were able to close out a 94 run win in game 4.

In the final game, a much stronger Uganda U19 side was able to defeat the visitors by 6 wickets.

Frank Akankwasa who has captained the Ugandan side in four of the games has led from the front with impressive all round performances.

The explosive Zephaniah Katungi scored the only century of series in game 3 for Uganda with Cosmas Kyewuta carrying his league form for the Junior Cricket Cranes side.

The visitors despite losing the series have had a great build up as they prepare to compete with 10 other nations. Uganda is a step up in terms of competition for them but they will be competing with nations in their grade.

Nigeria missed out on the last qualifiers in Nairobi with Ghana and Botswana qualifying from Division 2. The 10-day visit to Uganda underlines their intentions this time to make sure they are one of the two sides that will emerge top out of the 11 competing nations.