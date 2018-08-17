Coach-less Township Rollers set foot in Uganda prior to KCCA tie | CAF Champions League

CAF Champions League (Group A):

Saturday, 18th August 2018

KCCA (Uganda) Vs Township Rollers (Botswana)

*At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

Township Rollers Media

A delegation of Botswana reigning champions Township Rollers Football Club set foot at Entebbe International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The Botswana side who have a Ugandan on board (utility player Ivan “Kojja” Ntege) traveled minus the services of their headcoach Nikola Kavazovic .

The Serbian tactician traveled back to Europe on request of the club.

“Our head coach Nikola Kavazovic has to attend a family matter and hence shall traveled back home to Serbia. He is scheduled to return back to Gaborone on the 27th August before the CAF Champions League game against Esperance Sportve De Tunis” a club statement read.

In Kavazovic’s absence, goalkeeper coach Thabo Motang as well as the assistant coaches Leutlwetse Tshireletso and Marko Vasiljevic shall be at the helm of the team.

In Kampala, the Township Rollers’ delegation is accommodated at Hotel Africana.

They are expected as usual to conduct the mandatory final training session at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Friday starting at 4 PM, the exact kick off time for the match.

KCCA and Township Rollers both have three points.

Tunisian side Esperance have 10 points and are already qualified to the quarter final stage, whilst Egypt’s Al Ahly have 7 points from four matches.

Esperance hosts Al Ahly at Stade Olympique De Rades in Tunis city on Friday night.

Part of the Township Rollers delegation in Kampala:

Players:

Wagarre Dikago, Ivan Ntege, Simisani Mathumo, Ditlhokwe, Monyake, Mosha Gaolaolwe, Maano Ditshupo, Edwin Moalosi, Motsholetsi Sikele, Boy Segolame, Joel Mogorosi, Mongba, Galabgwe Moyana, Boyo Lechaena, Gape Mohutsiwa, Tshepo Motlhabankwe, Jackson Lesole, Keegile Kgosipula

Officials:

Goalkeeper coach: Thabo Motang

Assistant coaches: Leutlwetse Tshireletso and Marko Vasiljevic