Econ Children’s village using sport to empower youngsters

Across the divide, development of sports from the grassroots is one proven, tested and approved recommended strategy.

The grassroots sports development mechanism therefore, has given that crucial plat form to many successful sporting icons world over who had a humble ascension up the ladder to the greatest stage.

Upon this back ground, the Econ children’s village through the Econ sports academy is front has such afore-hinted bold ambitions and plans.

The Econ sports academ is registered by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) under the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA), registration number UYFA/100/18A.

The Academy is owned by business mogul Abraham “Mr Economy” Luzzi, who is also the executive director of Sebbo International group.

It is currently based in Entebbe Municipality with immediate future plans to cross over to Luweero, where their permanent home will be built.

Luzzi shares the bold plan of establishing a state of art all round sports academy with sophisticated equipment and facilities as playing fields.

We are giving a chance to develop talent. We are currently recruiting talented children between the ages of 10 to 17 years in several sporting disciplines as football, athletics, netball, boxing, special projects as art & design, building, agriculture as well as other recreational chores as music, dance and drama

Luzzi, who has a philosophy of “every child matters” also front education for all in line with developing the different talents in sports and other fields as well.

“I plan to build schools because education remains a key aspect in life. We shall start with the central region in Luweero where the first school will be built over a period of two years (2018-2020) before spreading wings to the countryside” Luzzi adds.

The sports wing has a well-structured format, a justification to the tranquity in-house.

The technical and management committee is led by the vice chairman Dr. Ali Katumwa, Alex Mutebi heads the technical department.

The football coaches include Allan Kabonge Kivewala and Michael Kabali with the main coordinator as a one Hakim.

Currently, the football wing is active and booming with daily training sessions at the lake side Katabi Gombolola play ground in Entebbe.

Of late, they recently took part in the 2018 Airtel Rising Stars Buganda region qualifiers which were held at Masaka Recreational Stadium.

The football team has also played a series of build-up games including a high profile friendly match against the Uganda U-17 national team at the FUFA Technical center, Njeru.

Econ Children’s village, therefore/ remains an important charity organisation that will transform the general community for the better in as far as promoting welfare of young children that cannot vend for themselves.

