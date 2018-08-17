© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The renown Mukono racing track; Festino Cite has attracted discussions of its likely closure over safety issues.

This follows yet another incident during last week’s FMU Sprint when a rally car veered off the track into spectators space.

According to one of the top official with FMU who preferred anonymity, it’s believed that the track is nearing its closure.

“Festino is becoming a big issue now. After what happened on Sunday, the only option now is to close it.

“We are only waiting for the season ending sprint to seal the calendar and then make the final decision. We have to close it or it gets redesigned,” he said.

Festino Racing Track has over the years had a string of spectator control problems. In 2016, several fans were left injured in rather similar circumstances to last Sunday.

Last December, rally accident occurred although there were no injuries were noted.

The design of the track has also not suited the huge crowds; with barely enough space between the spectator barriers and the racing line.

However, Valery Kamya, the President of Uganda Motorsports Safety Marshals Association (UMMSA) says the track is not the cause of safety problems but more often the race organisers.

“Organisers always deploy less numbers of marshals than required. Even if you advice them accordingly they insist on using what they think is enough.

“All the incidents that have happened at Festino are due to lack of enough safety personnel to manage the big crowds. So it all goes back to FMU to implement what is ought to be done since safety is priority,” he said.