CAF Champions League (Group A)

Saturday, 18th August 2018

KCCA (Uganda) vs. Township Rollers (Botswana) – Namboole (4 PM)

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

When Uganda’s KCCA Football Club takes on Botswana giants Township Rollers FC in the CAF Champions League encounter at the Mandela National Stadium, either sides will be targeting nothing but maximum points.

After four group stage matches, the two clubs have each managed three points as they linger in the bottom part of group A.

During the first leg played at the national stadium in Gaborone city, KCCA fell 1-0 to the reigning Botswana premier league champions.

Team News:

Since falling to Tunisia’s Esperance at home, KCCA F.C set their eyes for the next game in line (against Township Rollers).

Since then, they have been training well, with training matches as well two engagements in the pre-season Pilsner super 8 tourney, winning 3-2 against BUL and 4-0 over Mbarara based side Nyamityobora, a newly promoted club in the Uganda Premier League.

The “Kasasiro lads” will dearly miss the services of their former former forward Muhammed Shaban (exported to Moroccoan side Raja Casablanca) as well as the first choice goalkeeper Charles Lukwago who was red carded during their home game against Tunisian out fit Esperance at Namboole stadium.

In Lukwago’s absence, Tom Ikara is ready to start in the goal posts with Jamil Malyamungu as his understudy.

Ironically, Ikara was also in goal as KCCA lost 1-0 to Township Rollers.

Apart from Lukwago, KCCA FC will welcome back the injured midfielder Abubakar Gift Ali, the return to full fitness of Julius Poloto, Muzamiru Mutyaba and Jackson Nunda.

Allan Okello and the on-form forward Patrick Henry Kaddu are expected to lead the quest for the much needed goals.

KCCA head coach Mike Mutebi believes they will win the game however much the opponents will be naive like they were during the first leg.

It will be important for us to win so that we enhance the mathematical chance of qualifying from the group. The opponents (Township Rollers) were naive during the first leg and only took their chance on the day to win. We shall work hard to win

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Star Player:

Ibrahim Sadam Juma:

Sadam is a known and proven big match player and once again, he is expected to rise to the occasion as the 12 time Uganda Premier League champions take on the Botswana side on a ground not familiar to the Ugandan club since they train and host their home games on an astro-turf surface.

Township Rollers:

Township Rollers arrived in Uganda on Thursday afternoon minus their head coach Nikola Kavazovic who returned to his native Serbian country to attend to undisclosed “family issues”.

Township Rollers Media

Christened as “Popa Popa”, Township Rollers also boost of a Ugandan, Ivan “Kojja” Ntege among their ranks checked in at Hotel Africana in the heart of the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

They conducted two training sessions on Thursday and Friday evening at Namboole to acclimatize to the playing surface of the stadium named after legendary African leader, Nelson Madiba Mandela.

While addressing the media on Friday during the pre-match press conference, Maano Ditshupo, the team captain at Township Rollers noted that they will play a cautious game as they seek for maximum points;

We saw from the first leg that KCCA players were more hungry. If they open up we shall punish them. We need to finish on a strong footing

Key Player:

Joel Mogorosi:

Scorer in the corresponding first leg, the gigantic fast paced forward is expected to be a threat in the return leg once again.

Full of energy and passion, Mogorosi can be a nightmare for any opposition for his enviable work rate, intimidating size as well as the unquestionable abilities to hold onto possession, head the ball and shoot at free will.

KCCA MEDIA

Regardless of the result from Friday’s encounter between Esperance (10 points) and Al Ahly (7 points) at Stade Olympique De Rades in Tunis city, KCCA and Township Rollers require superficial powers to qualify from the group alongside the already qualified Esperance.

The match in Kampala will be handled by FIFA Referees from Gambia, West Africa.

Probable Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Tom Ikara (G.K), Filbert Obenchan, Hassan Musana, Mustafa Kizza, Timothy Denis Awany (Captain), Isaac Kirabira, Julius Poloto, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Allan Okello

Subs: Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Abubakar Gift Ali, Bernard Muwanga, Lawrence Bukenya, Jackson Nunda

Township Rollers XI: Keegile Kgosipula (G.K), Ivan Ntege, Simisani Mathumo, Ditlhokwe, Monyake, Mosha Gaolaolwe, Maano Ditshupo (Captain), Edwin Moalosi, Motsholetsi Sikele, Boy Segolame, Joel Mogorosi

Subs: Wagarre Dikago (G.K), Mongba, Galabgwe Moyana, Boyo Lechaena, Gape Mohutsiwa, Tshepo Motlhabankwe, Jackson Lesole,

Match Officials: