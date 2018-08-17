Left winger Majwega joins Maroons Football club

Left footed winger Brian Majwega has joined Prisons run outfit Maroons Football Club on a year long move.

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

The temperamental albeit gifted player joins as a free agent after his employment contract at the former club, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club expired, and was not renewed.

By the time he made the decision to join Maroons, Majwega has been training with Vipers Sports Club in Mbale.

“I left Mbale on Thursday and traveled back to Kampala because no deal was conclusive” Majwega disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

At Maroons, he re-unites with head coach George “Best”Nsiimbe, who he had worked with at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) back in the days.

Majwega, capped 20 times for Uganda Cranes brings a wealth of experience, pace and class to the largely inexperienced side.

He is expected to start business with the club immediately, but, first he will take part in this Sunday’s FUFA Drum match when Buganda travels to Bukedi at the King George Stadium, Tororo.

FUFA Media

A few weeks ago, Nsiimbe had replaced long serving Maroons tactician Asaph Mwebaze.

The Prisons side has been a dominant force in the player transfer window signing a couple of players in a bid to beef up the squad.

They brought on board former Bright Stars forward Seif Batte, Sulaiman Majaanjalo (UPDF), Rashid Agau, left back Samuel “Rocky” Ssemitego, left forward Rashid Kyeyune and lately former Police skipper Brian Mpuuga.