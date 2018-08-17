Mamelodi Sundowns Media

Denis Onyango has returned to the Mamelodi Sundowns squad ahead of the Caf Champions League away tie against Wydad Casablanca.

The Uganda Cranes first choice goalie missed the MTN Super 8 encounter against Golden Arrows after he was stretchered off after collision in the 2-0 win over Polokwane City.

Sundowns are second in group C with five points, three adrift of leaders Wydad and failure to pick at least a point will leave their chances of reaching the quarter finals in balance.

“I don’t think that Wydad will give you an opportunity for an all-out attack,” Mosimane said. “They are a big team, they are a strong team. You will see a sea of red in the stands. You know the story. They will push us back. We need to be compact. We need to be smart. We can get a few breaks. You don’t get many opportunities there,” added Jingles.

“But Sundowns always gets one or two chances to score. We need to manage that. If we don’t win, get a draw. But we mustn’t sit back and park the bus; we must play because they know that we can play. They saw it here that we pushed them.

Elsewhere in the competition, giants Al Ahly and Esperance face off in Tunis with a point for either almost enough to guarantee a quarter final spot.

Fixtures

Group A

17.08.2018 19H00 Tunis Esperance (Tunisia) vs Al Ahly (Egypt)

18.08.2018 13H00 Kampala KCCA (Uganda) vs Rollers (Botswana)

Group B

17.08.2018 19H00 Setif ES Setif (Algeria) vs TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

18.08.2018 19H00 El Jadidi Difaa El Jadidi (Morocco) vs MC Alger (Algeria)

Group C

17.08.2018 16H00 Conakry Horoya (Guinea) vs AS Port (Togo)

17.08.2018 19H00 Casablanca Wydad (Morocco) vs Sundowns (South Africa)

Group D

18.08.2018 13H00 Manzini Swallows (Swaziland) vs Zesco (Zambia)

18.08.2018 19H00 Sousse Etoile (Tunisia) vs Primeiro de Agosto (Angola)

All Times GMT