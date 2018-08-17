Football

Onyango returns as Sundowns visit Wydad Casablanca | Caf CL

ago
by Ismael Kiyonga
TwitterFacebook
Mamelodi Sundowns Media
Denis Onyango

Denis Onyango has returned to the Mamelodi Sundowns squad ahead of the Caf Champions League away tie against Wydad Casablanca.

The Uganda Cranes first choice goalie missed the MTN Super 8 encounter against Golden Arrows after he was stretchered off after collision in the 2-0 win over Polokwane City.

Sundowns are second in group C with five points, three adrift of leaders Wydad and failure to pick at least a point will leave their chances of reaching the quarter finals in balance.

“I don’t think that Wydad will give you an opportunity for an all-out attack,” Mosimane said. “They are a big team, they are a strong team. You will see a sea of red in the stands. You know the story. They will push us back. We need to be compact. We need to be smart. We can get a few breaks. You don’t get many opportunities there,” added Jingles.

“But Sundowns always gets one or two chances to score. We need to manage that. If we don’t win, get a draw. But we mustn’t sit back and park the bus; we must play because they know that we can play. They saw it here that we pushed them.

Elsewhere in the competition, giants Al Ahly and Esperance face off in Tunis with a point for either almost enough to guarantee a quarter final spot.

Fixtures

Group A

17.08.2018    19H00 Tunis             Esperance (Tunisia) vs Al Ahly (Egypt)

18.08.2018    13H00 Kampala        KCCA (Uganda) vs Rollers (Botswana)

 Group B

17.08.2018    19H00 Setif              ES Setif (Algeria) vs TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

18.08.2018    19H00 El Jadidi         Difaa El Jadidi (Morocco) vs MC Alger (Algeria)

Group C

17.08.2018    16H00 Conakry         Horoya (Guinea) vs AS Port (Togo)

17.08.2018    19H00 Casablanca    Wydad (Morocco) vs Sundowns (South Africa)

Group D

18.08.2018    13H00 Manzini          Swallows (Swaziland) vs Zesco (Zambia)

18.08.2018    19H00 Sousse           Etoile (Tunisia) vs Primeiro de Agosto (Angola)

All Times GMT

You May Also Like

Coach-less Township Rollers set foot in Uganda prior to KCCA tie | CAF Champions League

Lawyer Kiwanuka takes over Express FC leadership

Stage is set for the third Sseninde women development cup

Leave a Reply