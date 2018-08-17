Ssekajja stars as Uganda Cubs humiliate South Sudan | AFCON U-17 Qualifiers (CECAFA Region)

AFCON U-17 Qualifiers (CECAFA Region):

South Sudan 1-6 Uganda

FUFA Media

Striker Davis Ssekajja starred as Uganda Cubs (national U-17 team) humbled Sudan 6-1 during the AFCON U-17 CECAFA region group B qualifier played at the Chamazi Stadium in Dar es salaam, Tanzania on Friday.

Ssekajja found the back of the net four times and Thomas “Kaka” Kakaire added the other as Uganda, who had lost the opener goal triumphed majestically.

Ssekajja opened the scoring as early as the third minute.

He doubled the lead 14 minutes later before Kakaire scored his first on 22 minutes.

Kakaire got his brace two minutes before the half time climaxed.

On the stroke of half time, Ssekajja completed his hat-trick as the first half ended 4-0.

Upon resumption, Ssekajja scored his fourth goal, Uganda’s 6th with close to 20 minutes to the end of the game.

South Sudan pulled a goal back through Joseph Manase in the 90th minute.

Uganda would have registered a landslide victory had players been more clinical on the afternoon.

The Ugandan youngsters were unfortunate to be ruled off-side for 19 times.

Uganda perfectly recovers from the 1-0 loss to Tanzania in the opener last week.

This coming Wednesday, 22nd August 2018, Uganda returns to action against Djibouti at the same venue.

Uganda U-17 XI:

Delton Oyo (GK), Kevin Ssekimbegga, Samson Kasozi, Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), John Rogers, Ibrahim Ekellot, Polycap Mwaka, Thomas Kakaire, Davis Ssekajja, Ivan Asaba, Ibrahim Juma

Subs: Daniel Semwogerere (GK), John Kokas Alou, Yasin Abdul Owane, Owen Mukisa, Iddi Abdul Wahid, Yiga Najib