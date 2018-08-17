Zambia 56-64 Uganda

Uganda She Cranes have qualified for the 2019 Netball World Cup to be staged at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

To achieve the feat, the She Cranes defeated Zambia 64-56 on Friday afternoon at the Olympic Youth Development Centre in Lusaka.

The victory was Uganda’s fifth at the tournament that also doubles as the Africa Netball Championship, and puts the East Africans in pole position to claim the title for a second year running.

She Cranes started the game with intention winning the opening quarter 18-12, followed by 16-13 second quarter for a 9-goal lead at halftime.

After the break, Zambia – backed by home fans – tried to stage a come back but the Uganda held the own to take a slim 6-goal lead into the final period.

Zambia cut the deficit to 3 (50-53) midway the final quarter but five unanswered goals from the She Cranes broke their back.

Victory over the hosts guaranteed Uganda a place at the 2019 World Cup, which will be their second appearance at the global showpiece, having been part of the 2015 edition in Australia.