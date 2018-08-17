Wakiso Giants set to test Express FC’s readiness ahead of new season

Pre-season warm up game:

Friday, 17th August 2018

Wakiso Giants Vs Express

*At Wakisha Resource play ground (4PM)

Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

At the apex of the 2017/18 Uganda Premier League season, Express Football Club survived the drop zone by a whisker.

A 1-0 result away to another struggling side Masavu that eventually got relegated on the final day of the season saved Express from the embarrassing blushes.

A long the way in the off season, the club is rebuilding the structures.

Fast forward, the Red Eagles has brought a new coach on board, Kefa Kisala who has recruited massively with a new chairman Kiryowa “KK” Kiwanuka also coming up to replace Hajji Bulwadda.

Pre-season friendly matches are yet another priority for the club christened as “Mukwano Gw’abangi”.

Express FC Media

The club has played a number of closed door training matches and one international build up against Tanzanian side, Azam (ended one all at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium).

The latest build up for the Red Eagles is this Friday against fast growing newly founded club, Kamuli Park / Wakiso Giants.

This build up will take place at the Wakisha play ground, kicking off at 4 PM.

For starters, Kamuli Park – Wakiso Giants has also been a busy entity in the pre-season.

They have played against Sports Club Villa, Entebbe Select (won 3-0), Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and lately lost 1-0 to Soana at the Kanyanya play ground.

The build up shall be a great plat form for the two teams to test out their respective players ahead of the new season.

The two head coaches Kisala and Ibrahim Kirya at Express and Wakiso Giants respectively will optimally use this build up to further test the new recruits and try out the different player combinations.

Team Pools:

Kamuli Park – Wakiso Giants:

Goalkeepers: Mansoor Mutumba, James Cleo Setuba

Mansoor Mutumba, James Cleo Setuba Defenders: Ayub Kisaliita, Hassan Wasswa Dazo, Augustine Walusimbi, Isaac Ntege, Fahad Kawooya Kalule, Muwadda Kateregga, Ainemani Junior, Swaib Mudde

Ayub Kisaliita, Hassan Wasswa Dazo, Augustine Walusimbi, Isaac Ntege, Fahad Kawooya Kalule, Muwadda Kateregga, Ainemani Junior, Swaib Mudde Midfielders: Steven Bengo, Feni Ali, Richard Kigozi, AbdulKarim Kasule, Jimmy Lule, Ivan Kiweewa, James Kasibante, Ernest Luboobi Dafu

Steven Bengo, Feni Ali, Richard Kigozi, AbdulKarim Kasule, Jimmy Lule, Ivan Kiweewa, James Kasibante, Ernest Luboobi Dafu Forwards: Karim Ndugwa, Geoffrey Luutu, Eddie Mubiru, Emmanuel Ibe Obina

Express: