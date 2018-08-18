Football

Al Ahly ends KCCA hopes with win at Esperance

by Ismael Kiyonga
  • Esperance (Tunisia) 0-1 Al Ahly (Egypt)
© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE
Al Ahly line up against KCCA. The club has seven players at the World Cup

KCCA FC’s hopes of playing in the quarter finals of the Caf Champions League vanished with two games to play after Egypt’s Al Ahly won 1-0 away to Esperance.

The record African champions also moved top of the group A on a better head to head record despite tying on 10 points with the Tunisian side.

Moroccan Walid Azarou scored the winner in the first half that also brought to end Esperance’s unbeaten campaign in the competition this season.

Esperance, who drop to second on the log are also already through to the last eight leaving the game between KCCA and Township Rollers on Saturday a dead rubber.

The two debutants in the group stages are tied on three points after four games.

