Deus Bukenya has become the latest Ugandan footballer to join the bandwagon of players in the Botswana Premier League.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Bukenya, 25, completed the formalities to transfer to Botswana top tier outfit, Police XI Football Club.

According to his representative and agent, Pike Okello, Bukenya signed a two year employment contract with a provision to extend owing to performance;

Yes. It is indeed true that Deus Bukenya has moved to Botswana Premier League club Police XI on a two year deal. We thank the club management for the patience. Personally, I thank the FUFA officials who cooperated with the Botswana FA for the International Transfer Certificate (ITC)

For starters, Bukenya’s ITC was secured on Thursday (17th August 2018) night, a few hours to the Botswana transfer deadline window.

Okello, believes his client will never at any one moment disappoint;

I know him (Deus Bukenya) as a hard working midfielder and he will succeed against all the odds in God’s name.

Bukenya, a utility player comfortable as a defensive shield midfielder as well as a defender (center-half and right back) travelled to Botswana over three weeks ago and has been training with the club.

© Kawowo Sports / JOHN BATANUDDE

Born and raised in Masaka district, Bukenya joins Police XI as a free agent having played out his contract at the reigning Uganda Premier League champions Vipers Sports Club.

Bukenya won the League and League Cup with Vipers in his four year epoch at the club. He is a known workaholic with excellent tackling abilities and can pass the pass well with short crispy as well as diagonal balls.

In Botswana, he joins comrades as Alfred Leku (Jwaneng Galaxy), Ivan Ntege (Township Rollers), Francis Olaki (Extension Gunners), among others.

Last season, Police XI narrowly survived the relegation axe having settled for 13th place with 35 points off 30 matches, just above Tafic, UF Santos and Gilport Lions.

The latter three clubs were all relegated to the second tier league.

Meanwhile, the 54th Botswana Premier League will kick off on 18th September 2018.

Police XI will be away to BR Highlanders as champions Township Rollers kick off three days later on Wednesday, 22nd September with an away trip to Black Forest.