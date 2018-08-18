Kaddu late strike inspires KCCA past Township Rollers in dead rubber CAF Champions League tie

CAF Champions League (Group A):

KCCA (Uganda) 1-0 Township Rollers (Botswana)

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

KCCA Football Club piped Botswana outfit Township Rollers 1-0 in a CAF Champions League duel played at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Saturday.

Striker Henry Patrick Kaddu tapped home the lone strike seven minutes from full-time on the evening before largely an empty stadium.

This was KCCA’s second win in the CAF Champions League group stages on the same ground the Egyptian giants Al Ahly succumbed a couple of months ago.

The win, though, was not as much celebrated as on the day the Egyptians collapsed because coming to the match, both KCCA and Township Rollers knew none could progress to the knock out stages following Al Ahly’s slim 1-0 win over Esperance on Friday night.

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

KCCA had the lions’ share of possession, looked the hungrier side but were only let down by ineffectiveness to find the back of the net.

Midfielder Ibrahim Sadam Juma had a 17th minute effort kiss the post and Kaddu headed onto the cross bar 15 minutes later.

There was a booking for Obuile Ncenga for a deliberate handball, thanks to Allan Okello’s fancy dummy as KCCA exerted the equal pressure.

Kaddu had a header hit the cross bar following a teasing cross from the right by Julius Poloto.

With nine minutes to the end of the opening stanza, pint sized forward Allan Okello missed from close range after he headed a squared ball from Kaddu straight to the goalkeeper Wagarre Diakgo inside the goal area.

Two minutes into the second half, KCCA technical bench headed by Mike Mutebi made the first substitution of the evening.

Isaac Kirabira replaced the largely ineffective Jackson Nunda. Moments later, Township Rollers introduced Moyana Galabwe for Kago Monyake.

The visitors nearly took the lead in the 52nd minute but of all players, Okello was well stationed with a timely block off Joel Mogorosi’s shot inside the goal area.

Kaddu volleyed wide of goal after the Township Rollers’ backline hesitated to clear the ball on 55 minutes.

Two minutes later, KCCA left winger Mustafa Kizza’s free-kick was saved by goalkeeper Dikago.

The home side’s left back Hassan Musana had a rare venture up-front flicked Kizza’s free-kick over the Rollers’ goal.

On the hour mark, Segolame Boy forced a save from KCCA goalkeeper Tom Ikara.

Six minutes later, a weary looking midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba paved way for Abubakar Gift Ali in KCCA’s second change on the day.

The visitors took off Motholetshi Sikele for Lemponye Tshireletso inside the final 20 minutes of the game.

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

With a quarter an hour left on the clock, Okello’s place was taken over by Lawrence Bukenya.

Township Rollers’ makeshift right back Ivan Ntege had a delivery headed out by Obuile Ncenga in one of the visiting team final surge on goal.

Poloto, in an acute angle missed tapping home Kizza’s cross from the left with 10 minutes to play.

Gangly forward limped out for Boyo Lechaena in the 81st minute before the defining moment of the game when KCCA found the opening goal.

Kaddu tapped home followed a goal melee after Julius Poloto’s initial effort had been saved by the goalkeeper Dikago.

The customary dancing celebration from the former Kira Young and Maroons forward told the whole joyful story in detail.

At that moment, KCCA would have put the game to bed but Poloto fluffed the chance to bury the game when he decided to seek glory than square the ball in Kaddu’s path as the minutes ticked away.

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

With the final whistle from Gambian FIFA Referee Bakary Papa Gassama, KCCA had the final and last smile with a slim 1-0 victory, the second in the group stages.

KCCA is now third in Group A with six points but sadly, cannot off load either Esperance or Al Ahly for a knock out slot.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Tom Ikara (G.K), Fillbert Obenchan, Hassan Musana, Timothy Denis Awany (Captain), Mustafa Kizza, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Julius Poloto, Muzamiru Mutyaba (66’ Abubakar Gift Ali), Jackson Nunda (47’ Isaac Kirabira), Patrick Henry Kaddu, Allan Okello (75’ Lawrence Bukenya)

Subs Not Used: Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Peter Magambo, Eric Ssenjobe, Bernard Muwanga

Township Rollers XI: Wagarre Dikago (G.K), Ivan Ntege, Kago Monyake (49’ Galabgwe Moyana), Obuile Ncenga, Simsani Flight Mathumo, Maano Dithsupo (Captain), Mosha Gaolaolwe, Edwin Moalosi, Segolame Boy, Joel Mogorosi (80’ Boyo Lechaena), Motholetshi Sikele (73’ Lemponye Tshireletso)

Subs Not Used: Keagile Kgosipula (G.K), Gape Mohutsiwa, Tshepo Motlhabankwe, Mfila Bogosi

Match Officials:

Centre Referee : Bakary Papa Gassama (Gambia)

: Bakary Papa Gassama (Gambia) Assistant Referee : Sulayman Sosseh (Gambia)

: Sulayman Sosseh (Gambia) Assistant Referee : Addul Aziz Jawo (Gambia)

: Addul Aziz Jawo (Gambia) Fourth Official : Bakary Camara (Gambia)

: Bakary Camara (Gambia) Commissioner : Gaspard Kayijuka (Rwanda)

: Gaspard Kayijuka (Rwanda) General Coordinator: Frederick Acheampong (Ghana)

REACTIONS:

Mike Mutebi (KCCA Manager):

This win is a motivational factor to KCCA FC. We had very competitive group matches. Us and Township Rollers were the little fellas in the group. We would have scored more goals in the game. We had the fighting spirit. We did not use the ball as we would have. We were not desperate. We had the youngest squad but we played with confidence. The players have also showed character and fighting spirit. We have provoked attention elsewhere in Africa. We play the most expensive type of football, playing three at the back but very expansive. I am pleased with the organic growth of the club.

Thabo Motang (Township Rollers assistant coach):