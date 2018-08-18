Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

KCCA ran 1-0 winners over Township Rollers in the penultimate match of the 2018 Caf Champions League group A game at Namboole.

Patrick Kaddu scored for the Kasasiro in the last ten minutes of the game. Here is each KCCA player rated from the match out of 10.

Tom Ikara 6.0: Not tested as much but made two telling saves to deny the visitors. The custodian was criticized for his performance in the reverse fixture but looked to be back doing what he does best. He deserved a clean sheet.

Filbert Obenchan 6.5: Returned to the team ahead of new signing Bernard Muwanga and looked assured playing as the part of the back three. He made a few good interceptions and looked very solid.

Timothy Awany 7.0: The captain did deliver and was a steady presence at the back. His defensive partnership with Obenchan and Musana still needs to be worked on but he commanded the backline nicely.

Hassan Musana 6.0: The departure of Habib Kavuma has given him chance to play and although he appears suspect under pressure, he did well.

Mustafa Kizza 7.0: Guilty of giving the ball away at times but was very impressive especially going forward with some decent crosses in the area. His crossing accuracy was a huge asset for KCCA but most chances he created went to waste.

Julius Poloto 5.0: Looked far from his best in terms of efficiency as he missed a couple of glorious chances. Nevertheless, he was involved in the winner as his ball was parried in the path of goal scorer Kaddu.

Ibrahim Sadam Juma 7.5: Controlled play especially in the first half and was unlucky to hit the upright with his trade mark effort from over 20 yards. He made a hefty impression and reminded everyone what he is capable of with a great range of passes putting KCCA ahead of their opposition.

Muzamiru Mutyaba 6.0: He had an encouraging first half and impressed with his positive bit of play. Mutyaba was that bit of a spark in midfield that he ought to be, always willing to play a forward pass but went off the boil after the break.

Jackson Nunda 5.0: The exciting midfielder did not look too comfortable on the day. He did not have many touches as you would love him to and it was no brainer when he was taken for early in the second half for Isaac Kirabira.

Allan Okello 6.0: Wasted a very good opportunity in the first half and never recovered. By the standards he is beginning to set, this was a bad day at office and no wonder, he was replaced midway the game.

Patrick Kaddu 8.0: The forward at times does not get the credit he deserves at the club. Today was another reminder of how good Kaddu is when it comes to leading the line and holding up play. He kept the team ticking in the attack throughout the game although he needs to watch his lines as he was caught offside so often.

Substitutes

Isaac Kirabira 6.0: His introduction for Mutyaba set Sadam Juma to venture forward more and he made timely interceptions to keep KCCA in possession.

Gift Ali 5.0: Just back to first-team training at didn’t look the sharpest coming on as a sub. Needs a bit of time to regain his match sharpness.

Lawrence Bukenya 5.5: Replaced Okello late in the game and looked assured in possession. Arguably KCCA’s fastest improving player.