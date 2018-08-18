Netball

Uganda She Cranes win Africa Netball Championship

by Franklin Kaweru
  • Uganda 66-51 Zimbabwe
She Cranes are African champions again!

Uganda She Cranes have won the 2018 Africa Netball Championship.

She Cranes defeated Zimbabwe 66-51 at the Olympic Youth Development Centre in Lusaka, Zambia to claim their second successive continental title unbeaten.

The two sides went into the game unbeaten, with the winner to be crowned African champions.

Zimbabwe led the early minutes but the Ugandans gained grip of the game to lead by four goals (18-14) by the close of the quarter.

Vincent Kawanuka’s charges stretched their lead to six goals (32-26) by halftime and at the end of the third quarter, the writing on the wall was clear.

