Wakiso Giants FC lost 2-1 to Express FC on their first game at the new proposed home for next season but the team left as winners.

First, the residents came in numbers to watch their ‘home team’ and shockingly already felt in love with it as they cheered on.

The Red Eagles took a 2-0 lead thanks to Ruben Kabuye and Eric Kambale inside 50 minutes but when Karim Ndugwa pulled one back in the 65th minute, the crowd cheered on.

“From today onwards, I will religiously support this team,” said a one Mustafa Kabugo. “We have always lacked a local team to associate with but we got one now,” he added.

The fans also got the opportunity to buy club merchandise – the jersey and walked home with club stickers.

A big applause to our fans who cheered us versus @ExpressFCUganda on our first home game. Keep the spirit. #WeArePurpleSharks #PrideOfWakiso pic.twitter.com/QXRkHf2YZU — Wakiso Giants FC (@WakisoGiantsFC) August 17, 2018

The in turn appreciated the fans that showed up on the afternoon and promised to bring the team even closer to them by opening up offices and merchandise shops in the location.

Wakiso is one of the heavily populated areas in Uganda and how the Giants take advantage of that remains something to be seen.