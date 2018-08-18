Group C results

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) 1-0 Sundowns (RSA)

Horoya (Guinea) 2-1 AS Port (Togo)

Mamelodi Sundowns Media

Anas Al Asbahi strike in the second half was enough to sink former champions Mamelodi Sundowns against Wydad Casablanca on Friday.

The right back shot from over 25 yards to beat Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango who returned between the sticks after missing two games through injury.

The reigning African champions were the better side for better parts of the game but had to suffer towards the end of the game as the South African side pressed for a leveller.

The loss, coupled with Horoya’s 2-1 win over AS Port of Togo sees the Brazilians drop to third on the group C table with 5 points.

Wydad are through to the quarter finals with 11 points while Horoya are second with five.