© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

KCCA Captain Timothy Awany admits the win margin against Township Rollers wasn’t satisfying but takes the result with open hands.

The hosts were wasteful against the Botswana side but won 1-0 in the last ten minutes to move to six points and third in group A behind Esperance and Al Ahly.

“The display was okay but not satisfactory,” said the KCCA skipper. “We would have won by four goals but we are happy with the results,” he added.

The defender had kind words for match winner Patrick Kaddu who was a little wasteful on the evening.

“He has been patient and waited for his chance to play. He made a statement by scoring the winning goal and the misses were normal, any striker misses.

Awany and KCCA kept their second clean sheet in five games in the competition.