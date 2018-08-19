Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Patrick Kaddu could not hide his excitement at getting his first Caf Champions League goal but above all, says team win is more important.

The former Maroons forward tapped home from close range in the 81st minute to ensure KCCA picked all three points off Botswana’s Township Rollers.

“My responsibility is to score goals and am happy it did happen,” said Kaddu. “The manager vested hopes in me and I took the responsibility,” he added.

Am happy for the goal but the most important thing is the team and the result.

His manager Mike Mutebi also sang praises for the forward and went further to equate him with the already established Emmanuel Okwi.

He is a centre forward and so has to score goals. He is as good as the Emma Okwis. The only difference is the experience.

Kaddu is currently the Kasasiro’s first choice centre forward after departure of Derrick Nsibambi and Muhammad Shaban and has so far not disappointed.