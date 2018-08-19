Express Football Club agrees terms with Burundian goalkeeper

Express Football Club has agreed terms with Burundian goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora.

Mavugo

The 26 year old goalkeeper signs a two year employment contract with the Red Eagles from Burundian giants Lydia Ludic Burundi Académic Football Club.

Mutombora has been training with Express FC at their Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium base where he has played in most training matches and build up games.

He was in goal as Express played to a one all draw with Tanzanian side Azam at Wankulukuku.

The Burundian international becomes Kefa Kisala’s first foreign based signing ahead of the new season.

In the goalkeeping department, Express FC also has youngster Tonny Kyamera with Godwin Bbule having been released.

The club is reportedly monitoring former Bright Stars goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi and Kassim “Okuku” Ssenteza as the other options in goal prior to kick off of the new season.

Last season, Express F.C finished in 13th place with 31 points off 30 games.

This term, the Red Eagles are rebuilding their brand in a bid to restore the fading glory as they seek a 7th Uganda Premier League title in as many years.