FUFA Drum: Buganda ejects Bukedi, qualify for grand finale

2018 FUFA Drum (Second Leg semi-finals):

Bukedi 1-0 Buganda (Agg: 1-1)

*Buganda qualifies 5-3 on post-match penalties

West Nile 0-0 Busoga (Agg: 0-0)

*West Nile qualifies 5-4 on post-match penalties

Buganda Province is through to the finals of the 2018 FUFA Drum tournament.

The development was confirmed on Sunday, 19th August 2018 after the return leg of the semi-finals played at the historic King George stadium in Tororo municipality.

Although Bukedi won 1-0 after 90 minutes to equalize the aggregate scores one all, Buganda had the last smile, winning the tense and dramatic penalty shoot-out 5-3.

Newly signed Nyamityobora utility player (formerly at Masavu) scored the price-less goal for Bukedi in normal time.

During the shoot-out, Ronald Kigongo, veteran striker Robert Ssentongo, Allan Kayiwa, Shafik Kagimu scored for Buganda.

Whereas David Owori, Patrick Wafula and Ibrahim Pengere scored for Bukedi, KCCA and Uganda U-20 star player Julius Poloto missed his kick.

Poloto had a day earlier played for KCCA in their 1-0 win against Botswana reigning champions Township Rollers at Mandela National Stadium

Buganda goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa was named man of the match.

Meanwhile, West Nile eliminated Busoga 5-4 on post-match penalties to qualify for the finals.

Normal time had ended goal-less during the return leg of the semi-finals at the Kyabazinga stadium, Jinja on Sunday.

The date for the final as well as the venue will be confirmed by the tournament local organizing committee headed by Rogers Byamukama.

The tournament is held along the theme “Celebrating our ancestry”.

This championship has grown in stature and became an instant hit for drawing huge crowds.

Team Line Ups:

Buganda Xl:

Joel Mutakubya (Soana), Ronald Kigongo (URA), Dan Birikwalira (Vipers SC), Abudallah Nyanzi (URA) Allan Mugalu (URA), Musa Mugalu (Kyetume), Shafik Kagimu (URA), Robert Ssentongo (Unattached), Abudallah Nyanzi (URA), Rajab Jooga (Kyetume), Brian Majwega (Maroons)

Bukedi XI:

Patrick Wafula (Busia Fisheries), Stephen Othieno (Mbarara City), Benon Tohomera (Myda) Joseph Owino (Myda), Fredson Gwoto (SC Villa), David Owori (Vipers), Isaac Owori (Proline), Ibrahim Pengere (Nyamityobora), Mathew “Tayo” Odongo (URA), Ronald Musana (URA), Vincent Egessa (Lira United)