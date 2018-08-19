Herman Wasswa joins Maroons Football Club

Experienced striker Herman Wasswa Nteza has joined Maroons Football Club on a short term deal.

According to his representative and players’ agent Geofrey Solo Kayemba, Wasswa signed a short term contract with favourable terms in case he gets employment elsewhere.

“Herman Wasswa will play at Maroons Football Club on a brief spell as we weigh in options coming in” Kayemba said of his client.

He reunites with Maroons new coach George “Best” Nsimbe who replaced Asaph Mwebaze. The latter has since joined West Nile based crowd darling, Onduparaka Football Club.

In his mid-twenties, Wasswa has garnered enough experience over time having previously played at Masaka Local Council, Sports Club Villa Jogoo, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Express, Kenya Premier League outfit Sofapaka, Zambia Premier side Lusaka Dynamos and lately Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Clubs.

KCCA FC

Wasswa top scored during the 2012/13 Uganda Premier League season with 20 goals as well as emerging as the top scorer in the Uganda Cup for the 2014/15 tournament with seven goals.

His athleticism, ball heading and shooting antics will be a key factor at Maroons who already have proven forward Solomon Walusimbi in their midst.

Wasswa is also a proven champion having lifted the Uganda Premier League twice, one Mapinduzi cup triumph and twice runners up in the knock out Uganda Cup.

The Prisons run side has also signed former Bright Stars forward Seif Batte, Sulaiman Majaanjalo (UPDF), Rashid Agau, left back Samuel “Rocky” Ssemitego, left forward Rashid Kyeyune, former Police skipper Brian Mpuuga, Dan Wagaluka and lately left winger Brian Majwega.

Last season, Maroons ended the season in 9th place with 37 points.

Personal Profile:

Full Names : Herman Nteza Wasswa

: Herman Nteza Wasswa Place of Birth : Masaka, Uganda

: Masaka, Uganda Date of Birth: 1 st January 1993

1 January 1993 Strong Foot : Right

: Right Strong Attributes: Good shooter of the ball from all ranges and excellent header

Uganda National Team (Uganda Cranes):

Caps – 2 (No goal)

Personal Honours:

2 League titles – 2012/13 & 2013/14

– 2012/13 & 2013/14 1 Mapinduzi Cup title – 2013

– 2013 2 Uganda Cup Runners up – 2014 & 2015

– 2014 & 2015 2012/13 – Uganda Premier League Top scorer (20 goals)

Uganda Premier League Top scorer (20 goals) 2014/15 – Uganda Cup top scorer (7 goals)

Clubs league appearance (goals):

2010-2011 : Masaka Local Council -12 goals in 18 matches

: Masaka Local Council -12 goals in 18 matches 2011-2013 : SC Villa – 20 goals in 38 matches

: SC Villa – 20 goals in 38 matches 2013-2015 : KCCA – 26 goals in 55 matches

: KCCA – 26 goals in 55 matches 2015: Sofapaka – 2 goals in 8 matches

Sofapaka – 2 goals in 8 matches 2017/18: Uganda Revenue Authority – 4 goals, 10 matches

Total goals: 64 goals in 124 games