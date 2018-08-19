Midfielder Opolot transfers to Botswana Prisons XI

Midfielder Martin Opolot has transferred to Botswana Premier League outfit Prisons XI Football Club on a two year tenure.

Young brother to Uganda Cranes striker Emmanuel Okwi, Opolot, who also featured at Sports Club Villa and lately Simba in Uganda, joins yet another Ugandan Deus Bukenya at the same club.

The deal for the two players was brokered by Botswana based players’ agent Pike Okello.

Speaking to Kawowo Sports after accomplishing the transfer of the two players, Okello, who is based in Lobatse city hailed the patience of the duo;

The transfer of the two players (Martin Opolot and Deus Bukenya) to Botswana became a reality eventually. They have been here for two months on trials; traveling every day to Gaborone from Lobatse which is 75 km. I am particularly impressed that that they won the hearts of technical team and supporters. The prison officials had to wait until the last minutes to conclude the deal, causing immense tension. I am excited about the 2 years deal.I believe they players will deliver to the expectation

The two players in question became the latest Ugandan crop to join the bandwagon of players in the Botswana Premier League.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) officials cooperated with the Botswana FA for the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) for the players in question.

They join compatriots as Alfred Leku (Jwaneng Galaxy), Ivan “Kojja” Ntege (Township Rollers), Francis Olaki (Extension Gunners), among others.

Last season, Prisons XI settled for 13th place with 35 points off 30 matches, just above Tafic, UF Santos and Gilport Lions.

The latter three clubs were all relegated to the second tier league.