KCCA FC Media

KCCA bowed out of the Caf Champions League with two games to play but Mike Mutebi has heaped praise on his team as one that plays the ‘most expensive’ football.

Al Ahly win away to Esperance on Friday means KCCA’s 1-0 win over Township Rollers doesn’t matter as much but the manager is very impressed.

“Our performances have been good and they have provoked attention,” Mutebi said. “That there is a little fella that is emerging – KCCA. That’s playing in a certain way,” he continued.

When you watch all CAF Champions League games, we play the most expensive type of football. We have played three at the back and they are spread all over the field. That’s unique.

KCCA are most likely to finish third in group A and the gaffer is pleased with the organic growth at the club.

We are pleased with organic growth of the club and players are growing more in confidence and probably the club.

The former league champions end their continental fair tale with an away clash against Al Ahly later this month.

They will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup later this year.