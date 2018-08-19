Results

Gor Mahia 1-2 Rayon Sport

Young Africans 2-1 USM Algers

Times of Rwanda

The visitors got the opener as early as three minutes from a well taken goal that sent a signal of what was to come later.

But K’Ogalo restored parity with a leveller midway the first half when Francis Mustapha capitalised on poor defending to score his first continental goal for the KPL champions.

The match ended 1-1 at half time but the two sides came out hungry for success after the break.

Eric Rutanga, who scored in the reverse fixture as well won the game with a beauty of a strike from a free kick that left the Gor Mahia goalkeeper with no chance.

This prompted Dylan Kerr and his charges to open up as they searched for the leveller and this gave the Rayon Sport more space at the back although both sides failed to hit the back of the net.

Despite the loss, Gor Mahia remain top of the group with 8 points after USM Alger lost in Tanzania against Yanga but must now avoid defeat in their last game against the Algerians to play in the quarter finals.