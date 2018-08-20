Bright Stars Football Club captures former Onduparaka right back

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Premier League side Bright Stars Football Club has completed the signing of roving right back Aggrey Kirya on a two year deal.

Kirya signed a two year employment contract with Bright Stars after serving with diligence at West Nile based side, Onduparaka F.C.

I am happy to have signed at Bright Stars Football Club. This is a dream come true as I strive to realize of my dreams of featuring for the national team and playing in more professional leagues.

Before joining Bright Stars FC, Kirya previously featured at Luweero United, Simba, and UPDF (The Saints).

Kirya is a known hard working right back with customary good game reading antics and the ability to offer assistance up front when it necessitates.

He is among the new recruits at the club alongside the returning Rajab Kakooza, one of the founding players at Bright Stars.

Like Kirya, Kakooza was also at Onduparaka Football Club last season.

Fred Kajoba’s side has also brought on board center half, Derrick Ngobi from Luweero United.

Last season Bright Stars completed the season in 8th with 38th points off 30 matches.

Kajoba has since hinted of his targets for this season;

We are targeting a much better position than last year’s. I know, with dedicated working team of players and officials at my disposal, we can achieve the set targets

Last week, Bright Stars brought on board a clavicle shirt sponsor, Yoshino Trading Limited at a tune of $ 40,000 for one running year.

The car deals from Japan also pledged to offer a brand new bus to the club.