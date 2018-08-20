Buddo S.S wins maiden 2018 East Africa Secondary football title

2018 East African Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSA) Games:

Football Final (Boys):

Lycee De Kigali (Rwanda) 0 (3) – 0 (4) Buddo S.S (Uganda)

Basketball Final (Girls):

Buddo S.S (Uganda) 73 – 45 St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda)

Netball Finals (Girls):

St Noah (Uganda) 36-34 St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda)

Reigning national Copa coca cola football champions, Buddo S.S is the 2018 champion of the 2018 East Africa Secondary School boys’ soccer event.

The development followed a nail-biting 4-3 triumph in post-match penalties over Rwanda’s Lycee De Kigali S.S at the Uboworoherane stadium in the mountainous Musanze town.

Normal time of this exciting tie had ended all square in a goal-less stalemate.

In fact, Buddo S.S would have won the game in normal play had lanky striker Frank Ssebuufu not missed a second half penalty after being foiled by the Rwanda U-20 national team goalkeeper Aimegael Cuzuzo.

During the tense penalty shoot-out, Simon Katumba, Ivan Kakumba, Ibrahim Thembo and Kato Samuel Niheyimana converted with success to patch up Abu Kajjabwangu’s earlier miss.

An overwhelmed Buddo S.S head coach Simon Mugerwa lauded the fighting spirit of his charges, attributing the team success and glory to adequate preparations as facilitated by the school director Lawrence Muwonge.

Mugerwa, who also guided Masaka S.S to the East Africa football title in 2005 disclosed and boldly outlined the winning formula to Kawowo Sports;

We prepared well. And, when we reached Rwanda for the tournament, each match was like a cup final. The players fought their hearts out. We were like warriors from the start when we defeated Kitende 3-1 in the group stages. I thank the players, fellow technical members, fans and lastly the director Lawrence Muwonge. This is all our victory.

Record winners St Mary’s Kitende who have won the football title an amazing 11 times faded at the 2018 championship.

St Mary’s Kitende also lost in the netball final, falling 36-34 to St Noah, as well as fell short in the basketball girls catergory, 73-45 to Buddo S.S in the final.

The week-long championships were organized by the East African Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSA) Association.

Cast of Winners (Since 2002):