Entebbe Geological Institute triumphs at Inaugural Uganda – China badminton corporate championship

K. Jackson

Entebbe Geological Institute won 2018 Uganda – China badminton corporate tournament held at the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala, Uganda.

This inaugural championship which attracted 16 teams ran for two consecutive weekends.

The Entebbe based Institute clinched the overall championship.

Chongqing international construction corporation amassed 270 points to take the men singles as Entebbe Geological Institute (245 points) won the women singles.

Bank of Uganda and the Chinese Embassy smiled with the men and women doubles respectively.

The event was organized by the China Alumni Association in Uganda in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Uganda.

The major purpose among others for this championship was to foster unity among the Chinese business entity in Uganda in commemoration of the upcoming summit to be held in Beijing next month.

Felix Bob Ocitti, the president of the association thanked the organizing team as well as the participants;

In a special way, I wish to appreciate everyone who has contributed to the success of this championship. We plan to make this event an annual event. On this note, I thank the organizers, the Chinese embassy as well as the participants.

Participants:

The 16 teams that took part in this inaugural championship included; the Chinese Embassy Kampala, China Alumni Association Uganda (CAAU), China Communication and Construction Corporation (CCCC), SinoHydro, Bank of Uganda, Blue Wave, Entebbe Institute Geological, Chongqing International Construction Corporation, Barclays Bank Uganda, TECNO, City Tyres, WIETC, Stanbic Bank Uganda, CNOOC Uganda Limited, Bank of Africa and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Prize money:

Entebbe Geological Institute smiled home with the Shs 1M cash prize and Bank of Uganda received Shs 500,000 as first runners up.