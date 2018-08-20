Courtesy

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr paid tribute to Rayon Sport after they stunned his side 2-1 at Moi International stadium, Kasarani.

The Rwanda side, without three key players became the first side to defeat Gor Mahia in the Caf Confederation Cup to keep the group wide open.

“The last couple of days we prepared well and the atmosphere was great but during the match we didn’t click at all,” Kerr is quoted by Futaa.com. “We conceded an early goal, something that rarely happens,” he went on.

We got back into the game but again they scored. Credit to Rayon, they were here to win and they made it difficult for us.

Gor are joint top with USM Alger but only two points better than Rayon Sport with a game left.

The Kenyan side will visit the Algerian side on the final day of the group game while Rayon Sport have a relatively easy tie against Young African in Kigali.

We should have beaten them at home but we have another chance in Algiers but I know it is going to be very difficult for us but we have no options but to only try and get a positive result.

A win for the Rayon Sport in Kigali coupled with failure by any of Gor or USM Alger to pick a win will see the Rwanda side progress to the last eight ahead of one of the favourites.