Luwero’s Talented platform clinch 2018 Sseninde women development championship

2018 Sseninde Women development cup:

Finals: Talented plat form 1-0 Mukono Community

For the third year running, the Sseninde women development tournament was successfully organized in Uganda.

Luwero based Talented Plat form had the last, loudest and broadest smiled when they picked the overall winners gold medals and trophy from the chief guest, Lydia Nsekera, a Burundian strong iron lady who seats on the FIFA council as well as the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

By the close of business for the day long championship held at Star Times stadium on Friday, 17th August 2018, Talented Plat form were the victors, winning 1-0 against a resilient Mukono Community outfit.

Jovia Nakagola scored the price-less and precious strike for Talented Plat form.

This tournament was started in 2016 with the main objective of granting players who never feature in the FUFA Women Elite league an opportunity to play football.

The chief brain behind this event, Jean Sseninde, a Uganda Crested Cranes player was overwhelmed by the aggression and passion of the young girls, the sponsors’ response as well as the special guests who sacrificed their precious time to attend the event.

I thank everyone who has participated in a way. From the players, coaches, team leaders, sponsors, media and all the guests who have been around, I thank you in a special way. This tournament was started to give a plat form to the young girls who do not get a chance to play in the FUFA Women Elite league and other tournaments. I so glad for its growth

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Teams and format of play:

There were eight teams that featured in this tournament.

These included; Talented platform (Luweero), Senyomo (Kikyusa), Masaka based Divine girls, Mukono community, Kisubi Mapeera (Entebbe), Development girls (Gayaza), Gayaza girls and Fort Portal based Western Panther.

The eight teams were divided in two groups as they played the famous round robin format with the two top qualifying for the semi-finals and eventual finals.

After the group stages, Mukono community and champions Talented Platform emerged the best out of group B.

Entebbe road based Kisubi Mapeera and Gayaza girls’ teams qualified from group A.

Talented Plat form overcame Kisubi Mapeera in nerve cracking fashion 1-0 to qualify for the finals, the same result that Mukono Community needed to outwit Gayaza in the other semi-final contest.

Individual top performers rewarded:

There were a number of accolades to the exceling individual players. Kisubi Mapeera’s Anitah Babirye was best goalkeeper.

Moureen Nakunga (Talented platform) was best defender, Kevin Nazziwa from Divine girls was best midfielder, Development girl’s Stellah Nangendo was the youngest exciting player and Jovia Namagero emerged as top scorer.

Meanwhile, the top most valuable player was Brenda Mungana.

Big enviable guest list:

In attendance at the championship were high profile international and home based guests.

FIFA Council member Lydia Nsekera represented the chief guest, CAF President Ahmad Ahmad.

There was a delegation from Nigeria led by the country’s sports minister.

The local guests’ legion had the State minister for sports, Charles Bakabulindi, FUFA President Moses Magogo, FUFA Chief Executive Officer, Edgar Watson, Member of Parliament and State minister for primary education Rose Mary Sseninde (mother to Jean Sseninde), music diva Cindy Sanyu, women football advocates and coaches, media among others.

In her address, Nsekera, a former Burundia Football Association president who also owns a top flight football club in Burundi (Lydia Ludic), saluted the chief brain behind this tourney as well as the pushing elements behind it.

The opportunity granted to young girls to play football through the Sseninde women development tournament is a special gesture. I thank Jean Sseninde for this brilliant idea. I also thank all those who have supported this tournament in any way possible. Keep the flag high and flying

Sseninde Foundation

Sponsors and partners:

From Sseninde Foundation who were the main sponsors, the tournament also managed to spread wings to a shirt sponsor – SocaLoca, a UK based a mobile App used as a Grass roots development too.

Others were Post Bank, Hardware world, Paka sports, Fare network, La cedri (Bureua De change), Posh Junction, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club. The latter provided the Star Times playing field free of charge.

In 2016, Taggy High School from Entebbe won the inaugural championship held at Villa Park in Nsambya.

Last year’s championship was scooped by Mwonda Foundation, a girls’ team from Iganga district in Eastern Uganda.

Juliet Nalukenge, a member for the current Uganda Crested Cranes team is one vivid example among others, a product from this championship, who featured in the inaugural championship.

Other players have been assimilated in the top tier women clubs and others have landed bursaries in primary, secondary and tertiary educational institutions.

Best goalkeeper: Anitah Babirye (Kisubi Mapeera)

Best Defender: Moureen Nakunga (Talented platform)

Best midfielder : Kevin Nazziwa (Divine Girls)

Exciting Youngest player: Stellah Nangendo (Development girls, Gayaza)

Top scorer: Jovia Namagero

Most Valuable Player: Brenda Mungana (Gayaza)

All Results:

Group Stages:

Talented Plat form 4-0 Kide Ssenyomo

Divine Girls 3-0 Western Panthers

Kisubi Mapeera 0-0 Mukono Community

Kisubi Mapeera 1-1 Gayaza

Divine Girls 1-0 Western Panthers

Development Girls 0-1 Gayaza

Mukono Community 0-0 Talented

Kide Ssenyomo 0-2 Gayaza

Development Girls 0-1 Kisubi Mapeera

Divine Girls 1-1 Talented Plat form

Semi-finals:

Kisubi Mapeera 0-1 Talented Plat form

Gayaza 0-1 Mukono Community

Finals: