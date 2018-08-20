Mmamba Gabunga, Nte fight for 2018 Bika netball bragging rights

2018 Bika Bya Baganda Netball Championship:

Saturday, 25th August:

Mmamba Gabunga Vs Nte

Kibibi S.S Play ground, Butambala (2 PM)

The climax of the 2018 Bika Bya Baganda netball championship will happen at Kibibi Secondary school play-ground in Butambala district on Saturday, 25th August.

Mmamba Gabunga will lock horns with Nte in the final match of the tournament.

The preliminary round of the championship was held on Sunday, 19th August 2018 at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

To advance for the finals, Mmamba Gabunga overcame Ngeye 15-12 in the semi-finals whilst Nte were 12-10 winners against Nkima.

During the quarter final matches, Mmamba Gabunga out-smarted defending champions Nyonyi Nyange 14-09, Ngeye defeated Ngabi Nsamba 17-12, Nkima edged Mbogo 20-18 while Nte defeated Ndiga 18-12.

There were a total of 10 clans that took part in the group stages.

These included; Mmamba Gabunga, Nyonyi Nyange, Ngeye, Ngabi Nsamba, Nkima, Mbogo, Nte, Ndiga, Mmamba Kakooboza and Lugave.

According to the chairman of the local organizing committee (netball), William Bwambale, he hailed the competitiveness of the tournament but attributed the low turn up to the varying factors;

“The tournament has been competitive but we had a low turn up because there were a number of tournaments taking place at the same time as the East African secondary schools championship, East African community games and the national team” Bwambale stated.

The netball final will be held before the men football final between Mpindi and Nkima.

The king of Buganda, His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will grace and officiate over the two matches.

Semi-final results:

Mmamba Gabunga 15-12 Ngeye

Ngeye Nte 12-10 Nkima

Quarter finals: