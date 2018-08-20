Tuesday August 21, 2018

Onduparaka Vs SC Villa – Green Light stadium, Arua 4pm

Asaph Mwebaze has dismissed talks of SC Villa being a weak side ahead of his first game in charge of Onduparaka.

The Caterpillars host the Jogoos in the semi-finals of the Fufa Super Eight at the Green Light stadium in what is Mwebaze’s debut fixture in charge of the side.

“Team is in proper shape thanks to coach Adraa and coach Masaba who have been with the boys,” Mwebaze told a press briefing. “I have worked with them for a week. It’s a very good team and we are in position to win,” he added before dismissing talks of a weak SC Villa.

Regardless of what you have said that Villa is a weak team. I disagree with that because Villa is Villa. They are a premiership team and we expect them to be ready for the game but possibly we shall be on top of the game after 90 minutes.

The former Maroons tactician takes over on a permanent basis as a replacement for Charles Livingstone Mbabazi and hopes the team continues to soar high.

They are already a top team but we must work together to transit from where we they are. Perhaps from 4th to winning the championship and possibly the top eight.

Onduparaka won a penalty shootout against Ndejje University to reach the semi-finals, a game Mwebaze watched from the stands while SC Villa stunned URA 1-0 at Namboole.