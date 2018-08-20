Nakalembe wins inaugural Uganda Golf Club ladies open

1st Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open:

Champion:

Irene Nakalembe (Handicap 2) – 152 Gross

Entebbe based lady golfer Irene Nakalembe became the first overall winner of the inaugural Uganda Golf Club ladies open played at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club course, Kitante, in Kampala.

The handicap two golfer returned a total of 152 gross over 36 holes to topple a strong field of other golfers in the two day championship that attracted female and male (subsidiary group) across the country.

It feels good to win the first ever Uganda Golf Club ladies open. I will be forever part of history. I thank the rest of the other golfers who took part and special appreciation for the sponsors

Peace Kabasweka was runners up with seven strokes behind the leader as she amassed 159 gross.

The duo of Harriet Kitaka and Eva Magala both amassed 161 gross apiece but the former took the first runners up slot on count back.

Other winners:

Dorren Kirabo took the silver catergory, scoring 134 nett to win on count back over Mi Jung Kim.

Mary Zaramba and Phoebe Chandiru scored 140 nett each to settle for the first and second runners up slots respectively.

In the bronze catergory, Lee Jung Ok scored 84 Points to win the group on count-back, ahead of Milly Nambooze.

Other bronze catergory top performers included; Soon Yeon Hong with 69 points, one better than Lillian Koowe.

The male played on the closing day with the subsidiary catergory with Jammie Byaruhanga toppling group A on 42 Points.

There was a rare hole in one feat achieved by Entebbe Club’s Bridget Basiima on hole 11.

The excelling players in the different categories all received varying prizes.

A wide range of sponsors and partners to include Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) under their Baileys brand, Uganda Communications Commission, Case Hospital, Job Connect, CBA, Expresso, Century Bottling under the (Fuze Tea and Schweppes C+ brands) and La Cedri Forex Bureau helped in making the event a complete success.

The Open was the first of its kind at UGC, will draw players from clubs all over the country namely Uganda Golf Club, Entebbe Sports Club, Mbarara Golf Club, West Nile Golf Club, Lira, Tororo, Jinja, Mbale, Toro, Serena-Kigo and Palm Valley, among others.

